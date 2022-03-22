Menu

Crime

Homicide team called to Abbotsford after man shot and killed inside home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 12:36 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Simon Little / Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday morning after a man was shot and killed inside a home.

Abbotsford police said officers were first called to the home in the 3500 block of Latimer Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Despite efforts by first responders, the man died at the scene.

Yellow tape remained up at the home as officers canvassed the area.

A nearby resident who did not want to be identified told Global News they heard some gunshots and then the sound of tires squealing away.

No suspects have been identified at this time and the victim’s identity has not been released.

More information is expected to be released laterTuesday.

