Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police to investigate murders of Quebec sisters subject of Amber Alert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 10:28 am
A card distributed by the family depicts Romy, right, and Norah Carpentier, at the funeral home in Levis, Que., Monday, July 20, 2020. View image in full screen
A card distributed by the family depicts Romy, right, and Norah Carpentier, at the funeral home in Levis, Que., Monday, July 20, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec coroner’s office has tapped a Montreal police investigator to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and deaths of young sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier in 2020.

The coroner’s office received new information in the case after the program Enquête — Affaire Carpentier: sur la piste des errors aired on Radio-Canada on March 10. It looked into a Quebec man who killed his daughters before taking his own life in July 2020.

The information, which had not been given to the coroner at the time of the investigation, along with questions raised by the television program, prompted the chief coroner to order an second investigation.

Since Montreal police have not been involved in the case, one of the department’s investigators will be tasked with collecting all relevant information and documentation as well as meeting new witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coroner’s report into Quebec girls’ deaths urges change in handling of disappearances

Sophie Régnière, the coroner who investigated the deaths of the Carpentier sisters, has criticized the work of Quebec provincial police officers. After her report was filed, she said at a news conference last November that police took far too much time to launch an Amber Alert to find the missing girls.

Trending Stories

After an analysis of the new elements, Régnière could amend her investigation report or recommend ordering a public inquiry.

On July 8 2020, Norah and Romy’s father took them out for an ice cream cone. Martin Carpentier’s car was involved in a serious accident shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Highway 20 in Saint-Apollinaire, located north of Quebec City.

When police arrived at the scene, there was no one in the damaged car and officers began searching the area. An Amber Alert for the missing pair of sisters was only issued the afternoon of the following day.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

Click to play video: 'Quebec coroner rules SQ waited too long to issue Amber Alert for Carpentier sisters' Quebec coroner rules SQ waited too long to issue Amber Alert for Carpentier sisters
Quebec coroner rules SQ waited too long to issue Amber Alert for Carpentier sisters – Nov 3, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Montreal Police tagQuebec Amber Alert tagMartin Carpentier tagRomy Carpentier tagNorah Carpentier tagQuebec Coroner's Office tagCarpentier deaths tagCarpentier sisters tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers