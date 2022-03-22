2 charged after man seriously injured in shooting east of Bayfield, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with serious but stable injuries that police say are the result of a shooting on Bannockburn Line, west of Brucefield and east of Bayfield, Ont.

Huron County OPP say two people were taken into custody “on firearms-related charges.”

Police say emergency services were called to “an altercation” in the area at 5:19 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the injured man.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Two people were arrested on firearms-related charges but police did not provide any information about the specific charges or about the accused.

However, police say officers believe this is an “isolated incident” and that there is no reason to believe there’s a threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.