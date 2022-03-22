Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after man seriously injured in shooting east of Bayfield, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 22, 2022 9:01 am
opp patch View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file

A man is in hospital with serious but stable injuries that police say are the result of a shooting on Bannockburn Line, west of Brucefield and east of Bayfield, Ont.

Huron County OPP say two people were taken into custody “on firearms-related charges.”

Read more: Huron East resident, 32, identified as victim in Maitland River crash near Ethel, Ont.

Police say emergency services were called to “an altercation” in the area at 5:19 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the injured man.

Trending Stories

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Two people were arrested on firearms-related charges but police did not provide any information about the specific charges or about the accused.

Story continues below advertisement

However, police say officers believe this is an “isolated incident” and that there is no reason to believe there’s a threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHuron County tagGunshot taghuron county opp tagFirearms charges tagBayfield tagbrucefield tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers