Huron East resident, 32, identified as victim in Maitland River crash near Ethel, Ont.

Huron County OPP have identified a 32-year-old Huron East resident as the victim of a crash late Friday that saw a pickup truck become submerged in the Maitland River near Ethel, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Ethel Line just south of the hamlet around 11 p.m. Friday for reports a vehicle had left the roadway and gone into the river.

On Sunday, police say search and rescue personnel recovered the driver from the truck. They have since been identified as Jose Ariza-Gudiel, 32, of Huron East.

Few other details have been made public. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

