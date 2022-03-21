Kingston man charged with assaulting partner

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have charged a 54-year-old local man accused of assaulting his partner who was checking on him while he was unconscious.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, police say the victim returned home from work after not being able to reach her partner by phone, found the man unconscious in an upstairs bedroom and was unable to wake him.

They say the woman feared he was in medical distress so she then threw water on the accused and woke him up.

At that point, police say an argument about their relationship began and quickly escalated into a physical altercation during which the man pushed the woman.

Police say the woman grabbed a broomstick to defend herself and the man broke it in two, continued to push her until she fell and then dragged her by the legs, at which point she lost consciousness.

Police and paramedics arrived and the victim was taken to hospital for her injuries while the accused was arrested and charged with assault and mischief.

The man was held for a bail hearing the following day.