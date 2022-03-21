Menu

Canada

More fines and charges released from Kingston St. Patrick’s Day weekend parties

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 5:56 pm
Police and bylaw officers in Kingston were plenty busy corralling rowdy partygoers on Saturday during St. Patrick's Day weekend in the University District. View image in full screen
Police and bylaw officers in Kingston were plenty busy corralling rowdy partygoers on Saturday during St. Patrick's Day weekend in the University District. Global News

Kingston police and bylaw officers are releasing further charges and fines that were given out during an eventful St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the Queen’s University area.

According to police, seven nuisance parties were declared on Saturday with upper Aberdeen Street having been temporarily obstructed in the early afternoon.

The most serious act on the weekend came when a Kingston police officer was injured when a beverage container was thrown at them on Saturday.

In a press release, police Chief Antje McNeely strongly condemned “aggressive and dangerous behaviour towards police and bylaw officers,” noting that those actions can have “long-term implications on career prospects.”

Read more: Kingston police trying to identify woman accused of stealing police equipment

In total on Saturday, Kingston police officers administered more than 25 liquor licence act charges and monetary penalties, including:

  • 18 open liquor charges, resulting in a court summons
  • seven public intoxication charges
  • one for amplification of sound, resulting in a $200 fine
  • two for obstructing an officer, resulting in a $500 fine

Saturday was also a busy one for bylaw officers as they handed out numerous penalties, including:

  • 13 for failing to leave premises of a nuisance party, resulting in a $500 fine
  • eight for hosting or sponsoring a nuisance party, resulting in a $2000 fine
  • six for amplification of sound, resulting in a $200 fine
  • six for yelling or shouting, resulting in a $100 fine
  • three for obstructing an officer, resulting in a $500 fine
  • one notice for obstructing a highway (street), resulting in a court summons
