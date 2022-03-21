More fines and charges released from Kingston St. Patrick’s Day weekend parties

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police and bylaw officers are releasing further charges and fines that were given out during an eventful St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the Queen’s University area.

According to police, seven nuisance parties were declared on Saturday with upper Aberdeen Street having been temporarily obstructed in the early afternoon.

The most serious act on the weekend came when a Kingston police officer was injured when a beverage container was thrown at them on Saturday.

In a press release, police Chief Antje McNeely strongly condemned “aggressive and dangerous behaviour towards police and bylaw officers,” noting that those actions can have “long-term implications on career prospects.”

In total on Saturday, Kingston police officers administered more than 25 liquor licence act charges and monetary penalties, including:

18 open liquor charges, resulting in a court summons

seven public intoxication charges

one for amplification of sound, resulting in a $200 fine

two for obstructing an officer, resulting in a $500 fine

Saturday was also a busy one for bylaw officers as they handed out numerous penalties, including:

13 for failing to leave premises of a nuisance party, resulting in a $500 fine

eight for hosting or sponsoring a nuisance party, resulting in a $2000 fine

six for amplification of sound, resulting in a $200 fine

six for yelling or shouting, resulting in a $100 fine

three for obstructing an officer, resulting in a $500 fine

one notice for obstructing a highway (street), resulting in a court summons