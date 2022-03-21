Kingston police trying to identify woman accused of stealing police equipment

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are continuing an investigation into an incident that happened during St. Patrick’s Day parties in the University District Saturday.

A police officer was injured while attempting to make an arrest when a container of alcohol was thrown at the officer’s head.

Police say that moments before the container was thrown, the officer was struggling to arrest a man when a magazine full of ammunition became dislodged and fell to the pavement, at which point a female partygoer quickly grabbed it and walked away with it.

The woman is described as blond and was wearing a white jacket, a green shirt with 41 on the front and a white skirt.

According to police, the woman was last seen heading west on Johnson Street with three other people shortly after the incident around 2:30 p.m.

Police are “strongly encouraging” the return of the ammunition and magazine and are still asking that anyone with information on the assault of the officer using the beverage container contact police as well.

Global News