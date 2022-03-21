Menu

Canada

43-year-old man electrocuted at Orillia hydro transformer plant: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 4:29 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating after a 43-year-old man was electrocuted at a hydro transformer plant in Orillia over the weekend.

Police said that the incident occurred at the plant on Industrial Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the victim, Orillia resident Justin Coombs, was located without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

“Initial investigation indicated that the male victim entered the transformer compound unlawfully and was electrocuted,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

