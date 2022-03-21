43-year-old man electrocuted at Orillia hydro transformer plant: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating after a 43-year-old man was electrocuted at a hydro transformer plant in Orillia over the weekend.

Police said that the incident occurred at the plant on Industrial Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the victim, Orillia resident Justin Coombs, was located without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Initial investigation indicated that the male victim entered the transformer compound unlawfully and was electrocuted,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

