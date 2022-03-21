Menu

Crime

Charges laid after 4-month investigation into alleged drug traffickers in Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted March 21, 2022 4:09 pm
A picture of the items seized by Calgary Police Service last week as part of a four-month-long investigation into alleged known drug traffickers in the city. View image in full screen
A picture of the items seized by Calgary Police Service last week as part of a four-month-long investigation into alleged known drug traffickers in the city. Courtesy of the City of Calgary Newsroom

Calgary Police Service charged two men with numerous drug trafficking and possession charges after a four-month-long investigation targeting alleged known drug traffickers in the northwest and southeast areas of the city.

Police said investigators obtained search warrants for one residence located in the 10 block of Panatella Street N.W., one residence in the 1400 block of 17 Street S.E. and one associated vehicle. Investigators seized weapons, drugs and money from the two residences and one vehicle, including:

  • One handgun and ammunition
  • $103,429 in cash
  • 528.3 grams of methamphetamine
  • 384.8 grams of cocaine
  • 124.6 grams of Percocet
  • 109.7 grams of fentanyl
  • 48 grams of Oxycodone

Read more: Calgary homicide unit investigates after body found in truck along 16 Ave NW

Mohamed Ali, 31, has been charged with six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Yonis Jama, 24, has been charged with nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both men are also facing one count each of:

  • Hazardous storage of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm without a registration certificate
  • Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate dead body found inside truck along 16 Ave NW' Calgary police investigate dead body found inside truck along 16 Ave NW
Calgary police investigate dead body found inside truck along 16 Ave NW

Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said the investigation has taken a significant amount of drugs off the street.

“It also goes to show how effective our district operations team can be in holding offenders who target our communities accountable,” he said.

