Charges laid after 4-month investigation into alleged drug traffickers in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service charged two men with numerous drug trafficking and possession charges after a four-month-long investigation targeting alleged known drug traffickers in the northwest and southeast areas of the city.

Police said investigators obtained search warrants for one residence located in the 10 block of Panatella Street N.W., one residence in the 1400 block of 17 Street S.E. and one associated vehicle. Investigators seized weapons, drugs and money from the two residences and one vehicle, including:

One handgun and ammunition

$103,429 in cash

528.3 grams of methamphetamine

384.8 grams of cocaine

124.6 grams of Percocet

109.7 grams of fentanyl

48 grams of Oxycodone

Read more: Calgary homicide unit investigates after body found in truck along 16 Ave NW

Mohamed Ali, 31, has been charged with six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Yonis Jama, 24, has been charged with nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both men are also facing one count each of:

Hazardous storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm without a registration certificate

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

1:55 Calgary police investigate dead body found inside truck along 16 Ave NW Calgary police investigate dead body found inside truck along 16 Ave NW

Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said the investigation has taken a significant amount of drugs off the street.

“It also goes to show how effective our district operations team can be in holding offenders who target our communities accountable,” he said.