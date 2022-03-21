Peterborough paramedic among victims in weekend assault incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough paramedic was among victims in a number of assault incidents on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to assist a woman in the area of George Street North and Townsend Street. Police say officers located a woman who was passed out and was treated by Peterborough County-City Paramedics.

“The woman woke up and started being assessed by EMS when she struck a paramedic,” police stated.

A 24-year-old Courtice, Ont., woman was arrested and charged with assault before being taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

She was later released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 12, police said Monday.

Spousal assault

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call for a domestic incident in the area of Monaghan Road and Cameron Street.

Police say officers learned of several physical incidents involving a man and woman.

A 35-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault (spousal).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 6.

Forcible confinement

On Saturday, police received information about several domestic incidents over the last six months.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with two counts each of forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm (choking, suffocating or strangling) and one count of assault (spousal).

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

Domestic incident

On Sunday around 7:30 p.m., officers responding to an unrelated matter in the area of Aylmer and London streets heard a verbal dispute nearby between a man and a woman. Police say when the officers attempted to approach, the man took off.

A search of the area located the man a short distance away. Police say officers learned there had been physical incidents between the pair as well.

A 48-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Monday.