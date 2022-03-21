Historic University of Calgary proposal in the Cree language challenges how Indigenous cultures are studied

Send this page to someone via email

A wisdom-seeking team from the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Social Work is challenging the way Indigenous cultures are studied in academia by submitting a research funding application entirely in the nêhiyawewin (Cree language).

The proposal, titled isihcikewin e apatak ka natahîwe: atoskatamik tanisi kesi pîtos kiskinohamake, was entirely written in the Cree language and submitted to the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

The team, led by Elder Leona Makoki, seeks to use Cree-based and Indigenous wisdom-seeking processes to explore the connections between ceremony and healing through the teachings of Cree Elders and knowledge-keepers. It also aims to honour nêhiyaw (Cree) language holders and knowledge-keepers by submitting an application entirely in the Cree language.

Makoki is a ceremony and language holder from the Khewin Cree Nation and a former president of the University nuhelot’įne thaiyots’į nistameyimâkanak Blue Quills, a First Nations post-secondary institution located near St. Paul, Alta.

Associate professor and Elder’s spiritual helper Ralph Bodor, Ph.D. candidate Stephanie Tyler, and Metis-nêhiyaw Ph.D. student Kristina Kopp, are also part of the wisdom-seeking team.

“We know that language creates reality. The nêhiyaw language creates its own reality — an Indigenous reality.

“Understanding nêhiyaw ceremony and healing can only happen if we understand the language. That wisdom-seeking can only really happen in the language. You can’t explore Indigenous ceremony and healing in English,” Bodor said.

This is the team’s second proposal written entirely in nêhiyawewin.

SSHRC rejected the previous proposal without appeal because it claims the use of the Cree language makes it unfeasible for the organization to ensure the project receives the same quality of peer review as proposals presented in English or French, according to the University of Calgary’s press release.

“I think this is a learning journey on (SSHRC’s) part,” Makoki said.

“I think we’ve pushed them in terms of, ‘Wow, I guess there could be some Cree, nêhiyaw proposals coming our way.’ They had never, ever been challenged. We just have to keep knocking on those doors.”

Tyler agreed. “If you’re truly wanting to support Indigenous wisdom-seeking, strengthening Indigenous resurgence, and Indigenous scholarship, then you really need to recognize that there’s another universe that has processes parallel to the western universe,” she said.

SSHRC is a federal research funding agency that promotes and supports research and research training in the humanities and social sciences.