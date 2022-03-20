Kelowna Stands With Ukraine tops $140,000 in monetary donations

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Ukraine supporters congregated at Kelowna’s pedestrian overpass on Harvey Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

The focus for Sunday was making a human chain signifying support Canadians are showing for the Eastern European country.

According to Denys Storozhuk, organizer of the rally and the group ‘Kelowna Stands With Ukraine’, the footage of the human chain will be sent back to Ukraine.

“Today, we wanted to do something special. We are doing a human chain over the overpass, and down the highway, holding hands. This footage will go directly to Western Ukraine, who requested this footage,” said Storozhuk.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine has now raised $140,000 for Ukraine, along with medical and military supplies.

“Local support has not stopped. I would say support is growing,” said Storozhuk.

Valeriia Smohorzhevska, a rally attendee, was one of the dozens of people who came out to show support.

“I’m Ukrainian and all my family is there right now. I have two brothers there who are 4 and 8 years old. It’s a very hard time for my family and that’s why I’m here — trying to support and help as much as I can,” said Smohorzhevska.

A yard sale for donations will be taking place next Sunday at the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kelowna.