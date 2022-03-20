Downtown Kelowna Association looking for board members

The Downtown Kelowna Association is putting out the call for nominations for positions on its board of directors.
Nominees will be for the 2022-2024 term, according to the association.
“Nominations for a position with the DKA board of directors must be submitted to the Downtown Kelowna Association office or by email,” wrote the association, in a press release.
The DKA says nominees must:
- Consent to the nomination,
- Be a property owner or tenant of Class 5 Light Industry or Class 6 Business Other properties within the Downtown Kelowna BIA boundary, or a duly authorized employee of property owner or tenant afore-described,
- Indicate they will serve for a two year term,
- Attend monthly meetings from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Have an active interest in Downtown Kelowna.
Nominations must be submitted by April 1, 2022, by 4 p.m.
