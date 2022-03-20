Community conference to be held in Kelowna ahead of municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

As B.C.’s municipal election slowly approaches, the North Okanagan Labour Council will be hosting a public event, the ‘Community Visioning Conference.’

It will see attendees broken into small groups that will be guided through “facilitated exercises,” where they will find a consensus as a team concerning the important issues Kelowna is facing.

“In addition to completing these exercises, participants will be able to network amongst themselves, learn how to get involved in political action and ask questions about what the role of city council is and what is involved in putting one’s name forward as a candidate,” said Kelly Hutchinson, North Okanagan Labour Council’s vice president.

Event attendees are asked to bring only their ideas and visions for the community — snacks and beverages will be provided.

“Prospective candidates interested in seeking endorsements from the North Okanagan Labour Council are encouraged to attend to learn about our endorsement process and to receive an application package to complete,” said Hutchinson.

The event will be held at the Parkinson Rec Center on April 24, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.

The 2022 British Columbia municipal elections will be held on October 15.

