First ever North Okanagan Children’s Festival is fun for the whole family

The first North Okanagan Children’s Festival is a place for families to be silly, have fun and explore what makes the Okanagan such a great place to live.

“I know a lot of these kids have never been to the theatre before. So, what a great way to re-introduce theatre and dance to the kids of the North Okanagan,” said Camillia Courts of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

The two-day festival offers fun for the whole family, such as live music in the theatre, where kids can rock out to the Kerplunks, a childrens’ folk/rock band.

There is also a show called Moving Resting Nesting that “encourages children and adults alike to wonder about the world of birds and trees,” states a press release, as well as a performance of Idea’s Bobert that takes the audience to a world filled with magic and creativity.

In the lobby, kids can tour different booths, while the Okanagan Regional Library provides a space where they can be told a story and meet with puppets.

Or they can head to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre to learn about animals and raptors in an interactive experience complete with touchable skulls, furs and fake scat.

“We are always just trying to teach them to love and care about nature,” said Chelsea Hubbard, Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

“Often if they understand a little bit more about nature then they’re going to care about it more.”

There were also booths from the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, the Boys and Girls Club, and more.

On Sunday, March 20, audiences are encouraged to “experience the vibrance and energy of Bollywood dance live on the V.D.P.A.C. stage,” states a press release.

This festival is the first of what will be an annual festival. For more details about the upcoming shows visit www.ticketseller.ca