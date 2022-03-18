Police say youth among 2 people charged in Edmonton cannabis store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection with the robbery of a cannabis shop in Edmonton earlier this year where a staff member was held at gunpoint.

On Friday, police issued a news release in which they said 19-year-old Victor Corcoran is facing 14 charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition readily accessible, while a youth is facing eight charges, including robbery.

As per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, thee youth cannot be named.

Police said search warrants were executed at “multiple locations in relation to this investigation” on Thursday, at which time the suspects were arrested. Police said officers also seized two guns and ammunition.

Police began their investigation after a Jasper Avenue cannabis shop was robbed on the night of Jan. 29. They allege two people entered the business, armed with a gun and a machete.

“One staff member was held at gunpoint and the other employee was threatened with a machete, while allegedly being forced to fill a bag full of cannabis products,” police said. “The two suspects then reportedly fled the business.

“Thankfully, neither of the store employees were physically injured during the robbery.”

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.