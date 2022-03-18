Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

NDP Leader Rachel Notley ridicules accusations she’s colluding with new UCP MLA Brian Jean

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2022 8:46 pm
Notley View image in full screen
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley announces proposed new legislation to protect Alberta's mountains and watershed from coal mining at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s Opposition leader is ridiculing accusations from the governing United Conservatives that she and the UCP’s newest member of the legislature are in cahoots.

Rachel Notley calls it one of the “most tortured attack lines” she has ever heard and she suggests Premier Jason Kenney’s staff and supporters spreading the idea “really need to get a little bit more sleep.”

Former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean won a byelection for the UCP this week on a platform to get Kenney ousted as party leader at a leadership vote on April 9.

Click to play video: 'Brian Jean visits Alberta legislature after winning byelection for UCP' Brian Jean visits Alberta legislature after winning byelection for UCP
Story continues below advertisement

Critics, including government house leader Jason Nixon, say Jean has struck an alliance with Notley.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Brian Jean visits Alberta legislature after winning byelection for UCP

They point to Jean saying he would have brought Notley into cabinet on a short-term basis to remove partisan bickering and improve the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Notley says it can be helpful to bring all sides together to some degree when fighting a crisis.

READ MORE: Fort McMurray wildfire: A harsh homecoming for Brian Jean

She noted Jean was given full access to get information from her government when wildfires struck Jean’s hometown of Fort McMurray in 2016.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagNDP tagAlberta Legislature tagJason Kenney tagpolitics tagRachel Notley tagUCP tagAlberta NDP tagUnited Conservative Party tagBrian Jean tagJason Nixon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers