Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New stats show hate crimes in B.C. surged during first year of COVID pandemic

By Amy Judd & Andrea Macpherson Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 6:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Statistics show hate crime is on the rise across Canada' Statistics show hate crime is on the rise across Canada
New statistics back up what police and many in the community say they've been seeing a surge in the number of hate crimes. As Andrea Macpherson reports, nation-wide incidences of race-based crime are climbing and B.C. is near the top of that list -- even as the overall crime rate is trending down.

New statistics released by the Canadian government Friday back up what police agencies and community groups have been seeing recently — a surge in the number of hate crimes in B.C.

Anti-Asian hate crimes have been reported to be on the rise in places like Metro Vancouver since the start of the pandemic.

The latest stats across Canada show the reported crimes targeting that demographic went up more than 300 per cent in 2020.

Vancouver lawyer Steve Ngo told Global News he is not surprised. He was a victim last spring.

“I was driving my car at the intersection and I heard two people call me a racial slur and throw garbage at my car and speed off,” he said.

He then found himself waiting more than an hour trying to navigate how to report what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

“Outside of Vancouver you still have to call a phone line or reporting isn’t available. Or if it is, it’s only in English,” Ngo added.

He said he thinks that is why these crimes are so under-reported.

Click to play video: 'BC Human Rights Commissioner launches online portal for reporting hate crimes' BC Human Rights Commissioner launches online portal for reporting hate crimes
BC Human Rights Commissioner launches online portal for reporting hate crimes – Feb 3, 2022

Read more: Human rights office to probe ‘disturbing surge of hate’ in B.C. during pandemic

He said the Vancouver police website now offers residents the opportunity to report online in multiple languages, but the RCMP pilot only covers a few communities and someone can only report in English and French.

Trending Stories

In other jurisdictions, someone can only report by phone, in English and with limited hours.

Ngo would like to see a streamlined system across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to take action to report online to police,” he said. “We can’t be living in a place with people with their heads down, shoulders down, it really hurts.”

Click to play video: 'Rallies held in Metro Vancouver as part of National Day of Action Against Anti-Asian Racism' Rallies held in Metro Vancouver as part of National Day of Action Against Anti-Asian Racism

In B.C., hate crimes targeting black people went up 92 per cent in 2020. Those against Indigenous people went up 152 per cent and those against South Asian people went up 47 per cent.

Nova Scotia had the highest increases in police-reported hate crimes while B.C. and Saskatchewan followed at 60 per cent.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hate Crimes taghate crimes in canada tagcanada hate crimes tagBc Hate Crimes taghate crimes in canada 2020 tagBC hate crimes 2020 tagHate crimes BC tagHate crimes COVID pandemic tagHate crimes in BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers