Global News Morning BC February 19 2021 10:24am 03:54 Addressing anti-Asian racism as hate crime increases in Vancouver What's fueling anti-Asian hate crimes in Vancouver and what needs to be done to address the issue? We talk to Vancouver Asian Film Festival Founder Barbara Lee.