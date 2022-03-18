COVID-19: New Brunswick long-term care departmental resources ending April

Send this page to someone via email

There are at least 65 long-term care facilities in New Brunswick battling COVID-19 outbreaks and the organizations representing workers and the homes say the resources from the Department of Social Development are coming to an end in a month.

Sharon Teare, CUPE local 1253, who represents thousands of health-care workers in nursing homes, says things are difficult.

“Nursing home workers love to care, but care is killing them,” she said in an interview on Friday. “We’ve transitioned into lifting the mandates but the pandemic isn’t over.”

She said nearly 400 workers, including licensed practical nurses, have left the sector and haven’t been replaced.

“So, really again, we’re still uncertain, just floating in the wind and hoping to God this sector isn’t forgotten and the resources that we need aren’t completely taken away,” Teare said.

Michael Keating, the executive director of the New Brunswick Nursing Home Association, said no nursing home under the Omicron wave has been spared.

“The outbreaks are lasting about two weeks and ending, and then you’ll have another home will get started within a week, and another.one,” he said.

“No home has been spared from Omicron and when they get into the home, we haven’t seen this with the other variants at all; it just races through the home and through the staff as well.”

He said nursing homes will continue to have a risk management plan but that will vary between homes. The resource the department was providing, Keating said, has all but disappeared.

It leaves long-term care facilities with the stress of handling the pandemic and now the financial burden of it as well, he said.

The Department of Social Development said in an email statement the safety of residents is the most important thing, confirming its support, which are covering the cost extra cleaning and meals during an outbreak to long-term care facilities, will come to an end on April 30.

“Outbreaks in long-term care remain under the mandate of Public Health,” said department spokesperson Rebecca Howland.

“Social Development continues to work with Public Health, and the guidelines they have provided related to managing outbreaks, and follows the guidance of the Regional Medical Officer of Health in declaring an outbreak over.”

There are currently 479 long-term care residents that are positive for COVID-19. At least 53 have died during the fifth wave.

