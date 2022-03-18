Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kingston’s Providence Care hospitals to continue COVID-19 measures

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 2:31 pm
Kingston's Providence Care hospital sites will continue with COVID-19 protocols until further notice. View image in full screen
Kingston's Providence Care hospital sites will continue with COVID-19 protocols until further notice. Google Street View

While the province of Ontario is set to drop mask mandates Monday and has already done away with the proof of vaccination requirement at most business and public venues, Kingston’s Providence Care hospital sites will not be following suit.

Providence Care will continue asking for proof of vaccination, main entrance screening, masking and physical distancing until further notice.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. businesses eager for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

“We will continue to review our safety measures on an ongoing basis, and do what’s best for our organization, staff and the people we serve,” said Krista Wells Pearce, Providence Care’s COVID-19 incident commander.

The hospital notes that while overall hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have gone down, a number of its staff continue to be affected and unable to work.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'It’s “Mermaid March Break” at Brockville’s Aquatarium and it seems people can’t get enough.' It’s “Mermaid March Break” at Brockville’s Aquatarium and it seems people can’t get enough.
It’s “Mermaid March Break” at Brockville’s Aquatarium and it seems people can’t get enough.

“COVID-19 is still with us, and the emergence of the Omicron variant reminds us the virus can spread quickly,” said Dr. Gerald Evans, Providence Care’s medical director of infection prevention and control.

“We must practice appropriate caution when dealing with COVID-19. Lifting protective measures for our vulnerable populations will continue to be evidence-based and informed by all indicators and trends available to us.

“Our first priority will always be the safety of our staff, the people we serve, families, visitors, and volunteers.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagKingston tagPhysical Distancing tagProof of vaccination tagCovid 19 kingston tagmasking tagProvidence Care tagcovid 10 providence care tagprovidence care covid protocols tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers