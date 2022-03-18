Hunting, fishing licences increasing as Saskatchewan makes several fee changes

Send this page to someone via email

It will soon cost slightly more to get a hunting, trapping or fishing licence in Saskatchewan.

The province said most resident hunting, trapping and seasonal angling licence fees are increasing by $5. The corresponding increase will also be applied to Canadian resident and non-resident licensing fees.

The increase will raise an additional $3.27 million in revenue for the province in 2022-13.

Read more: Saskatchewan taking steps to control wild boars and feral pigs

It is one of a number of fee and charge changes announced by the government on Friday.

The province said the changes are being made to better reflect the cost of services.

Fines for drivers caught stunting or street racing are going up.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Oct. 1, the fine for stunting increases from $175 to $580.

Street racing fines increase from $150 to $580 for a first offence. A second offence fine is $1,400 and goes up to $2,100 for a third and subsequent offence.

Cottage land lease fees for properties in provincial parks are also headed up.

The average fee will increase by $118 per cottage lessee over the next four years. The province said it represents a 13 per cent increase and will generate an additional $200,000 in revenue in the upcoming budget year.

The cost of a cannabis application and annual permit fees are increasing by 10 per cent.

The province said the increase will better reflect the administrative costs associated with reviewing and approving applications and processing permits.

Read more: New initiative aims to grow Saskatchewan helium sector

Not all fees are going up.

The province said it is adjusting oil and gas Crown land lease fees to reflect updated values.

It will result in an annual fee decrease for all existing oil and gas disposition holders, however, the government said there are small fee increases associated with the first year of a new well site, battery or road development.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall revenue will decrease by $1.46 million in 2022-23.

The Crown land rental rate for outfitters, ecotourism operators and access roads is being reduced to maintain consistency with access fees for the oil and gas sector.

However, there will be a new annual disposition fee for minor access roads created for non-industrial use.

The province said lease fees for outfitters and ecotourism operators will be leveed again in 2022-23 at the same rate that it was in 2019-20.

Fees have been waived for those businesses in the last two years.

Gravel permit fees and oversight fees charged to the Funeral Cremation Service Council and the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission are also increasing.

The province estimates all the fee and charges changes announced Friday will generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue in the upcoming budget year.

2:08 Fuel vs. Charge: The future of driving Fuel vs. Charge: The future of driving – Mar 7, 2022