Saskatchewan taking steps to control wild boars and feral pigs

Send this page to someone via email

As wild boars continue to run rampant in Saskatchewan, the provincial government said it is taking steps to address the issue.

The province said it will proactively enhance and broaden the regulation and control of wild boars and feral pigs.

It will include adding the animals as regulated pests.

Read more: Saskatchewan experts urge action as invasive wild pigs run rampant in province

The president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has been calling on the province to shut down the wild boar farms.

Ray Orb told Global News last month that the animals destroy cropland and get into grain crops.

Story continues below advertisement

“But they also get into pastureland so they can get into native forage. They can do a lot of damage in a short period of time,” Orb said.

“It’s just the nature of those animals that they can do that.”

Wild boars are also known to harass livestock and wildlife.

The province said it is developing regulations for the licensing of existing wild boar farms and imposing a moratorium on new farms.

“Increasing feral pig surveillance and eradication efforts, along with declaring them a regulated pest, are proactive measures to help ensure the health of both the agriculture industry and the natural environment in Saskatchewan,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a release Wednesday.

“These are substantial steps that improve risk management and protect the resilience and security of our agriculture industry, which is a critical component of our provincial economy.”

The province is also doubling funding to the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation’s feral wild boar control program to $200,000.

The program is for surveillance and eradication measures.

Wild boar or feral pig sightings should be reported immediately to a local SCIC office or by calling 1-888-935-0000.

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 Ecological trainwreck: the danger of wild pigs in Canada Ecological trainwreck: the danger of wild pigs in Canada – Dec 17, 2021