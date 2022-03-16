Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan taking steps to control wild boars and feral pigs

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 12:37 pm
A wild boar trudges through a slough in Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan government said it will proactively enhance and broaden the regulation and control of wild boars and feral pigs in the province. View image in full screen
A wild boar trudges through a slough in Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan government said it will proactively enhance and broaden the regulation and control of wild boars and feral pigs in the province. Courtesy / Ryan Brook

As wild boars continue to run rampant in Saskatchewan, the provincial government said it is taking steps to address the issue.

The province said it will proactively enhance and broaden the regulation and control of wild boars and feral pigs.

It will include adding the animals as regulated pests.

Read more: Saskatchewan experts urge action as invasive wild pigs run rampant in province

The president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has been calling on the province to shut down the wild boar farms.

Ray Orb told Global News last month that the animals destroy cropland and get into grain crops.

“But they also get into pastureland so they can get into native forage. They can do a lot of damage in a short period of time,” Orb said.

“It’s just the nature of those animals that they can do that.”

Wild boars are also known to harass livestock and wildlife.

Read more: Prince Albert National Park likely next for invasive wild boar: researcher

The province said it is developing regulations for the licensing of existing wild boar farms and imposing a moratorium on new farms.

“Increasing feral pig surveillance and eradication efforts, along with declaring them a regulated pest, are proactive measures to help ensure the health of both the agriculture industry and the natural environment in Saskatchewan,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a release Wednesday.

“These are substantial steps that improve risk management and protect the resilience and security of our agriculture industry, which is a critical component of our provincial economy.”

The province is also doubling funding to the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation’s feral wild boar control program to $200,000.

The program is for surveillance and eradication measures.

Wild boar or feral pig sightings should be reported immediately to a local SCIC office or by calling 1-888-935-0000.

Click to play video: 'Ecological trainwreck: the danger of wild pigs in Canada' Ecological trainwreck: the danger of wild pigs in Canada
Ecological trainwreck: the danger of wild pigs in Canada – Dec 17, 2021
