Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More than 1,700 Albertans died of drug overdoses in 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2022 12:39 pm
Opiods View image in full screen
Alberta recorded its deadliest year on record for drug overdoses with more than 1,700 deaths in 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Alberta recorded its deadliest year on record for drug overdoses with more than 1,700 deaths in 2021.

The province released data late Thursday showing 176 people died in both November and December bringing the yearly total to 1,758.

Read more: Alberta’s drug poisoning crisis is escalating. Can it be turned around in 2022?

Not only did both months hit grim milestones — the highest single-month totals ever — but they capped off the worst year since Alberta began collecting data in 2016.

Most overdose fatalities are linked to opioids and took place in Calgary and Edmonton.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s opioid poisoning crisis approaching deadly record, data shows' Alberta’s opioid poisoning crisis approaching deadly record, data shows
Alberta’s opioid poisoning crisis approaching deadly record, data shows – Oct 31, 2021

But Lethbridge had the highest rate of drug poisoning deaths in those final two months, more than doubling the provincial average.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Front-line workers warn of drug overdoses rising on and off Alberta streets

The two-month total is a 33 per cent increase compared to the same time period in 2020.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta health tagOpioids tagDrug Overdoses tagOpioid Overdoses tagAlberta Drug Overdoses tagAlberta deadly drug overdoses tagAlberta deadly overdose year tagAlberta drug overdose data tagAlberta drug poisonings tagAlberta fatal drug overdoses tagdrug overdoses Alberta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers