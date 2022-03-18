Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Thin ice advisory issued for Manitoba rivers, lakes

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 2:17 pm
Manitobans are being warned about hazardous ice conditions on rivers, lakes, drainage ditches and retention ponds. View image in full screen
Manitobans are being warned about hazardous ice conditions on rivers, lakes, drainage ditches and retention ponds. Getty Images

Manitobans are being warned to keep off bodies of water as temperatures continue to rise across the province.

The province released a thin ice advisory Friday, warning of hazardous ice conditions on rivers, lakes, drainage ditches and retention ponds.

Read more: Risk of major flooding on Red River still high, but worst-case scenario outlook improved

“Daily temperatures are warming gradually and deteriorating ice thickness and strength,” reads a release from the Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure.

“While ice may appear like normal winter ice, it may be very thin and no longer support people and objects, such as snowmobiles and vehicles.”

Click to play video: 'Ice-cutting machines to hit Red River' Ice-cutting machines to hit Red River
Ice-cutting machines to hit Red River – Feb 18, 2022

The province says snowmobilers and skiers should not venture onto rivers and lakes and warns that those living near waterways should prevent children and pets from going onto the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures have been creeping over the freezing mark across the province in recent days, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 3 C in Winnipeg Friday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Spring flood outlook shows high risk of major flooding along Red River

The province’s latest spring flood outlook released Thursday called for a high risk of moderate to major flooding in most southern Manitoba basins, but the worst-case scenario for the Red River has been improved.

If the province were to receive unfavourable weather conditions over the next few weeks, levels on the Red River would be similar to 2011.

Click to play video: 'Preparing for spring flooding in Manitoba' Preparing for spring flooding in Manitoba
Preparing for spring flooding in Manitoba – Mar 7, 2022

The province’s first report released last month projected that unfavourable weather conditions could lead to 2009 levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Normal weather conditions would lead to 2020 levels on the Red, according to Thursday’s report.

Read more: Residents still reeling from Westman flood of 2020

There is a risk of moderate flooding on the Assiniboine and Souris rivers and tributaries while the risk of flooding in the Interlake and northern Manitoba is low.

Most of the major lakes are below normal levels for this time of year and are right around their operating ranges heading into the spring runoff.

— with files from Kevin Hirschfield 

Click to play video: 'Manitoba could see major flooding in some places this spring' Manitoba could see major flooding in some places this spring
Manitoba could see major flooding in some places this spring – Feb 18, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba weather tagThin Ice tagManitoba flooding tagSpring Thaw tagManitoba lakes tagmanitoba rivers tagManitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre tagManitoba Thin Ice tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers