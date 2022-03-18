Senior attacked with boxcutter in Alberta Avenue neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton senior is recovering after being randomly attacked by a man with a boxcutter in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, according to police.

Police said it happened in the area of 113 Avenue and 95A Street at around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon. Police said a man approached a 73-year-old senior, who was out for a walk at the time.

The suspect tapped the senior on the shoulder.

“The suspect then reportedly struck the complainant in the face without provocation, knocking him to the ground, then slashed him across the face and neck with a boxcutter,” Edmonton police said Friday.

Police said the senior was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Police said the suspect and victim were not known to one another.

The suspect fled after a witness shouted at him. The man was found by police a short time later at 118 Avenue and 103 Street.

Edmonton police have charged 26-year-old Braden Arcand with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation.

Christina Ignacio-Deines lives a few steps away from where the incident happened.

“I was home and in bed. I heard people speaking very strongly outside,” she said. “I saw two people. I heard one person say, ‘Stay in place and wait’. Then I heard the word ‘ambulance.'”

A couple of hours later, a police officer came to her door asking if she had heard anything about the event. She said the officer told her the man had been stabbed.

She said the man who was injured appeared to be a senior.

“I was very glad to know the person was getting help right away. People weren’t just being bystanders,” Ignacio-Deines said.

Arcand has an extensive history with the courts, with convictions in 2021 for property mischief, possession of stolen property, assault and theft under $5,000.