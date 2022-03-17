Missing man could present a risk to himself or the public, Coquitlam RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for a man wanted on a B.C. Mental Health Act warrant. They say could pose a risk to himself or the public.

Spencer Smith, 42, was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700-block of Lougheed Highway.

Mounties say they are concerned about his wellbeing and need to return him to a designated facility.

“Smith may behave in a way that presents a risk to the public, so if you see him, police ask that you do not approach and instead call 911 immediately,” RCMP said in a media release.

Smith is described as Caucasian, six-foot-one and 200 pounds. He has short brown hair, is clean shaven, and was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and dark pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he is known to frequent the Richmond area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

0:37 Coquitlam RCMP warning the public after puppy poisoned by toxic drugs at park Coquitlam RCMP warning the public after puppy poisoned by toxic drugs at park