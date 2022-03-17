Missing man could present a risk to himself or the public, Coquitlam RCMP say

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for a man wanted on a B.C. Mental Health Act warrant. They say could pose a risk to himself or the public.
Spencer Smith, 42, was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700-block of Lougheed Highway.
Mounties say they are concerned about his wellbeing and need to return him to a designated facility.
“Smith may behave in a way that presents a risk to the public, so if you see him, police ask that you do not approach and instead call 911 immediately,” RCMP said in a media release.
Smith is described as Caucasian, six-foot-one and 200 pounds. He has short brown hair, is clean shaven, and was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and dark pants.
Police say he is known to frequent the Richmond area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
