Crime

Missing man could present a risk to himself or the public, Coquitlam RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 11:04 pm
Anyone who sees Spencer Smith is asked to call 911 and not to approach him. View image in full screen
Anyone who sees Spencer Smith is asked to call 911 and not to approach him. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for a man wanted on a B.C. Mental Health Act warrant. They say could pose a risk to himself or the public.

Spencer Smith, 42, was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700-block of Lougheed Highway.

Mounties say they are concerned about his wellbeing and need to return him to a designated facility.

“Smith may behave in a way that presents a risk to the public, so if you see him, police ask that you do not approach and instead call 911 immediately,” RCMP said in a media release.

Smith is described as Caucasian, six-foot-one and 200 pounds. He has short brown hair, is clean shaven, and was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and dark pants.

Police say he is known to frequent the Richmond area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

