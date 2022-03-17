Menu

Crime

Regina Police deem 27-year-old man’s death a homicide

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 8:24 pm
Police were called to the scene at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Davidson Crescent. View image in full screen
Police were called to the scene at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Davidson Crescent. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have confirmed that the death of a 27-year-old man was homicide.

Read more: Regina man charged in the city’s second homicide of 2022

RPS launched the investigation on Tuesday after police and EMS found the man suffering from a critical injury. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injury.

Police were called to the scene at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Davidson Crescent.

The scene was secured and officers requested the help of Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units as well as the coroner.

Trending Stories

Police have identified the victim as Leslie Victor John Whitebear of Regina. Whitebear’s family has been notified of his death.

Story continues below advertisement

Whitebear’s death marks Regina’s third homicide of 2022.

Read more: London, Ont. police investigating after woman found dead in home, man arrested

Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022
