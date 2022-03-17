Regina Police deem 27-year-old man’s death a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service have confirmed that the death of a 27-year-old man was homicide.

RPS launched the investigation on Tuesday after police and EMS found the man suffering from a critical injury. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injury.

Police were called to the scene at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Davidson Crescent.

The scene was secured and officers requested the help of Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units as well as the coroner.

Police have identified the victim as Leslie Victor John Whitebear of Regina. Whitebear’s family has been notified of his death.

Whitebear’s death marks Regina’s third homicide of 2022.

Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

