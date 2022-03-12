Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police investigating after woman found dead in home, man arrested

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 12, 2022 9:51 am
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say officers are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home.

Police say around 6:20 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a residence in the area of Phillbrook Drive and Billybrook Crescent.

When they arrived, police say the body of a female was found inside the home.

Read more: London, Ont. police investigate after man died from stabbing

Officials say a man was taken into custody. They say there’s no concern for public safety.

Trending Stories

The investigation is in its early stages and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

