London, Ont. police investigating after woman found dead in home, man arrested

London, Ont., police say officers are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home.

Police say around 6:20 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a residence in the area of Phillbrook Drive and Billybrook Crescent.

When they arrived, police say the body of a female was found inside the home.

Officials say a man was taken into custody. They say there’s no concern for public safety.

The investigation is in its early stages and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

