Crime

Regina man charged in the city’s second homicide of 2022

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 6:03 pm
A 34-year-old man now faces homicide charges after victim succumbed to his injuries on March 13, 2022. Police say this is Regina's second homicide of 2022. View image in full screen
A 34-year-old man now faces homicide charges after victim succumbed to his injuries on March 13, 2022. Police say this is Regina's second homicide of 2022. File//Global News

Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 34-year-old Regina man in what has become the city’s second homicide of 2022.

Tresen Catlin Todd Sutherland was first charged with aggravated assault against 43-year-old Regina man, Marcel Anthony Sentes but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died on March 13, 2022.

Read more: Regina’s first homicide victim of 2022 identified, son charged

Police stated on March 5, 2022, at approximately 8:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Rae Street for a report of an assault in progress.

“Police arrived and located an adult (man) who had been the victim of a brutal physical assault,” RPS stated. “The (man) was transported by EMS to hospital. The investigation into the assault continued with numerous police resources assigned to the case. On Saturday, March 12, 2022, police arrested a 34 year-old (man), who was identified, through investigation, as the suspect in the aggravated assault.”

Read more: Regina men face multiple charges after alleged robbery, kidnapping, violent assault

The next day, police received word from the hospital that the victim had passed away. Sentes is the second victim of homicide in Regina in 2022 and his family has been notified of his death.

Sutherland made his first court appearance on this charge in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022

 

