Regina man charged in the city’s second homicide of 2022

Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 34-year-old Regina man in what has become the city’s second homicide of 2022.

Tresen Catlin Todd Sutherland was first charged with aggravated assault against 43-year-old Regina man, Marcel Anthony Sentes but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died on March 13, 2022.

Police stated on March 5, 2022, at approximately 8:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Rae Street for a report of an assault in progress.

“Police arrived and located an adult (man) who had been the victim of a brutal physical assault,” RPS stated. “The (man) was transported by EMS to hospital. The investigation into the assault continued with numerous police resources assigned to the case. On Saturday, March 12, 2022, police arrested a 34 year-old (man), who was identified, through investigation, as the suspect in the aggravated assault.”

The next day, police received word from the hospital that the victim had passed away. Sentes is the second victim of homicide in Regina in 2022 and his family has been notified of his death.

Sutherland made his first court appearance on this charge in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022.

