Regina men face multiple charges after alleged robbery, kidnapping, violent assault

Members from the Regina Police Service (RPS) conducted a lengthy investigation into an alleged robbery, kidnapping and violent assault that occurred two months ago.

The RPS Street Gang Unit stated the incident occurred on Jan. 13, 2022 and an investigation followed, revealing that a male victim was assaulted and restrained at a residence in the 3800 block of Regency Crescent.

The man was transported to a different address in the 1000 block of Angus Street where the assault continued. Police say the victim eventually managed to escape the residence and approached officers who were in the nearby area.

RPS have arrested and charged 33-year-old Anthony William Akan, 36-year-old Tyler Nathan Desnomie and 35-year-old Bradley Joseph Ledoux in relation to this investigation. All three Regina men all been charged with robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

However, Desnomie and Ledoux face additional charges including kidnapping and possession of a loaded and prohibited firearm, among other charges.

Police stated that Akan made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Jan. 31, 2022. Desnomie made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Feb.16, 2022.

RPS stated Ledoux was subject to outstanding warrants in relation to this file and was arrested by members of RPS canine and patrol on Feb. 23, 2022.

“Ledoux was found to be in possession of an explosive device and a loaded firearm upon his arrest,” RPS stated.

He made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Feb. 24, 2022.

