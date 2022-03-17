Menu

Crime

Police requesting public’s assistance in locating missing man last seen on Pasqua First Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 6:55 pm
Matthew Thorn was last seen on the Pasqua First Nation on February 10, 2022. Police are requesting for the public's assistance in locating him.
Matthew Thorn was last seen on the Pasqua First Nation on February 10, 2022. Police are requesting for the public's assistance in locating him. Submitted by: Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP

Police are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a missing man after a report was filed to the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP on March 16, 2022.

Police stated that Matthew Thorn was last seen on Pasqua First Nation on February 10, 2022 and has not been in contact with friends or family for the past two weeks, which is not typical for him.

Thorn has connections to Regina and Saskatoon, but it can’t be confirmed if he travelled to either city.

He is described as approximately 5’10” and 180 lbs, he has brown eyes and short brown hair. Thorn has many tattoos on his arms.

Police are asking if anyone has information on Thorn’s whereabouts, please call the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Saskatchewan News tagmissing person tagMissing Man tagCrime Stoppers tagPublic Assistance tagFort Qu'Appelle RCMP tagPasqua First Nation tag

