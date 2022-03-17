Menu

Canada

Two Ontario students ‘stable’ after deadly crash in Texas

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 17, 2022 4:16 pm
Hayden Underhill and Dayton Price. View image in full screen
Hayden Underhill and Dayton Price. Golf Canada

Two students from Ontario are recovering in hospital following a deadly crash between a pickup truck and a van carrying a college golf team in Texas.

Nine people were killed in the fiery Tuesday night crash and the two Canadians Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, Ont., and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ont. suffered critical injuries.

Officials said Thursday that both Ontario students have seen their condition improve.

Read more: 2 Canadian students injured, 9 others killed in Texas crash

“They are both stable and recovering and every day making more and more progress,” University of the Southwest Provost Ryan Tipton said.

“One of the students is eating chicken soup,'” he said, calling their recovery “a game of inches.”

Tipton said university president Quint Thurman visited the students’ parents at the hospital.

The Canadian students had been aboard the van on their way home from a golf tournament on Tuesday evening when officials said a pickup truck swerved into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing into the van head-on.

Trending Stories

Both vehicles burst into flames on the darkened stretch of a two-lane highway.

Six members of the New Mexico college’s golf team and a coach died in the collision, as did a 38-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy from the pickup truck. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The surviving students’ families have travelled to be with them.

Read more: Indo-Canadian community mourns 5 students who died in Ontario highway crash

A statement from Underhill’s family issued Thursday afternoon said he is “continuing to make progress.”

“We would also like to pass on our condolences to family of Coach James and to all the members of the Mustangs family that were lost in this tragic incident,” Underhill’s parents, Ken and Wendy Underhill, said in the written statement.

“We also are thinking of Dayton and the Price family as he begins his own recovery.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the deceased as: Golf coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, N.M.; and players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colo.; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Also killed were Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole County, Texas, and an unidentified 13-year-old boy who were in the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said Thursday that investigators have not yet confirmed who was driving either vehicle because of the severity of the crash and the fire that occurred afterward.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
