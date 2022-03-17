Menu

Sports

Jesse Puljujarvi and Kris Russell return for Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 17, 2022 2:29 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Kris Russell return from injury Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Buffalo Sabres. (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

Puljujarvi scored a goal on Feb. 17 against Anaheim then was hurt on the next shift.

Read more: Mike Smith ready to step up for Edmonton Oilers’ stretch drive

“I have skated hard now for one week. I’m ready to go right away hard,” said Puljujarvi.

Russell hasn’t been in a game since Jan. 31. He’s been bothered by a neck issue.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers win wild one over Detroit Red Wings 7-5

Story continues below advertisement

“It was something that wasn’t getting better. It was getting worse. I had to kind of make sure that I got it fixed,” explained Russell.

“It’s always frustrating. I’m one of those guys that can play through some stuff. When you can’t, you feel like you’re letting your team down.”

The Oilers will be going after their fourth straight win. Their expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Yamamoto

Hyman – Draisaitl – Puljujarvi

Foegele – Shore – Ryan

Archibald – McLeod – Kassian

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Russell – Barrie

Smith

Forward Tyler Benson cleared waivers and will be report to Bakersfield in the AHL.

The Sabres have won two in a row.

