SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Shirley Isbister

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 7:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Shirley Isbister' Shaping Saskatchewan: Shirley Isbister
WATCH: Shirley Isbister’s life work is dedicated to helping people achieve a better quality of life through better housing. In Shaping Saskatchewan, Isbister talks about how she is making quality, family-oriented housing a reality.

Shirley Isbister’s life work has been dedicated to helping people enjoy an improved quality of life through better housing.

Recent effort to establish a new Elder’s Lodge in Saskatoon is just one shining example of where the president of CUMFI (Central Urban Métis Federation) is making a difference in the community.

Read more: Shaping Saskatchewan - Bernadette McIntyre

But the reality is, she says, that a lot of people need to come together to make leadership within a community. She says she is motivated by her own upbringing.

Trending Stories

“We were raised in poverty. And there are so many things we do now that I think how our life would have been different,” Isbister said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Maybe not so much dysfunction, if these services would have been available.”

Read more: Shaping Saskatchewan - Vaughn Wyant

She says it takes a team to make it happen.

“And for me, you need those committed people. And the one thing that CUMFI is very fortunate [for] is that we have a lot of committed people to this organization, to this community,” Isbister said.

In Shaping Saskatchewan, Chris Carr sits down with Isbister to talk about how she is making quality, family-oriented housing a reality in Saskatoon.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagShaping Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Leadership tagLeadership in Saskatchewan tagShaping Saskatchewan Leadership tagExceptional Leadership in Saskatchewan tagInspirational Leadership in Saskatchewan tagCentral Urban Métis Federation tagCUMFI tagShaping Saskatchewan Shirley Isbister tagShirley Ibister tagShirley Ibister CUMFI tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers