Shaping Saskatchewan: Shirley Isbister

Shirley Isbister’s life work has been dedicated to helping people enjoy an improved quality of life through better housing.

Recent effort to establish a new Elder’s Lodge in Saskatoon is just one shining example of where the president of CUMFI (Central Urban Métis Federation) is making a difference in the community.

But the reality is, she says, that a lot of people need to come together to make leadership within a community. She says she is motivated by her own upbringing.

“We were raised in poverty. And there are so many things we do now that I think how our life would have been different,” Isbister said.

“Maybe not so much dysfunction, if these services would have been available.”

She says it takes a team to make it happen.

“And for me, you need those committed people. And the one thing that CUMFI is very fortunate [for] is that we have a lot of committed people to this organization, to this community,” Isbister said.

In Shaping Saskatchewan, Chris Carr sits down with Isbister to talk about how she is making quality, family-oriented housing a reality in Saskatoon.