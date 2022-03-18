Shaping Saskatchewan: Shirley Isbister

Shirley Isbister’s life work has been dedicated to helping people enjoy an improved quality of life through better housing.
Recent effort to establish a new Elder’s Lodge in Saskatoon is just one shining example of where the president of CUMFI (Central Urban Métis Federation) is making a difference in the community.
But the reality is, she says, that a lot of people need to come together to make leadership within a community. She says she is motivated by her own upbringing.
“We were raised in poverty. And there are so many things we do now that I think how our life would have been different,” Isbister said.
“Maybe not so much dysfunction, if these services would have been available.”
She says it takes a team to make it happen.
In Shaping Saskatchewan, Chris Carr sits down with Isbister to talk about how she is making quality, family-oriented housing a reality in Saskatoon.
