Crime

Dumpster and recycling bin fires in Peterborough deemed acts of arson: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 10:08 am
Peterborough Fire Services attended four fires early Thursday that are now being treated as acts of arson. Peterborough Fire Services

Four fires early Thursday in Peterborough are being treated as acts of arson.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. officers were contacted by Peterborough Fire Services after firefighters responded to several fires in the area of Chemong Road and Wolsely Street.

Police say firefighters extinguished four fires — one at a dumpster and three recycling bins.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.stopcrimehere.ca.

