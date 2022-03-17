Dumpster and recycling bin fires in Peterborough deemed acts of arson: police

Four fires early Thursday in Peterborough are being treated as acts of arson.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. officers were contacted by Peterborough Fire Services after firefighters responded to several fires in the area of Chemong Road and Wolsely Street.
Police say firefighters extinguished four fires — one at a dumpster and three recycling bins.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.stopcrimehere.ca.
