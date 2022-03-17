Belleville police make arrests in child luring investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A child luring investigation that began in October of 2021 has resulted in the arrests of two Belleville, Ont., men.

Belleville police say they executed search warrants at separate addresses on March 16.

This led to the arrests of 61-year-old Joseph Workman and 34-year-old Tyson Simmons.

Workman is facing one count of corrupting children and two counts of breach of prohibition.

Simmons is charged with one count of luring a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication.

Simmons will have a court date of April 21, while Workman’s court dates have already passed.

