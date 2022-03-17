Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Belleville police make arrests in child luring investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 9:26 am
Belleville police have made two arrests in relation to a child luring investigation. View image in full screen
Belleville police have made two arrests in relation to a child luring investigation. Global News

A child luring investigation that began in October of 2021 has resulted in the arrests of two Belleville, Ont., men.

Belleville police say they executed search warrants at separate addresses on March 16.

This led to the arrests of 61-year-old Joseph Workman and 34-year-old Tyson Simmons.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. woman leads police on chase before striking cement pole

Workman is facing one count of corrupting children and two counts of breach of prohibition.

Trending Stories

Simmons is charged with one count of luring a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication.

Simmons will have a court date of April 21, while Workman’s court dates have already passed.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid in Kingston, Ont. child exploitation investigation' Charges laid in Kingston, Ont. child exploitation investigation
Charges laid in Kingston, Ont. child exploitation investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Belleville tagChild Luring tagBelleville police tagChild Luring Investigation tagbelleville child luring investigation tagjoseph workman tagtyson simmons tag

