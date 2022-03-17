Menu

Manitobans could have option of electronic driver’s licence if new bill passes

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 12:00 am
Manitobans could have a new way of carrying their driver’s licence if a new bill at the Manitoba Legislature passes.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the tabling of a bill that would amend the Drivers and Vehicles Act, Highway Traffic Act, and MPI Corporation Act.

It includes the ability to issue Manitoba driver’s licences and ID cards in either a physical or electronic format.

“The new bill would help to improve Manitoba’s driver licensing, vehicle registration, and vehicle insurance framework,” Goertzen said in a statement.

“These changes modernize public automobile insurance regulations, policies and procedure to provide a better value for Manitoba ratepayers, as well as align Manitoba with other jurisdictions.”

Other changes would include increasing the minimum amount of required automotive third-party liability insurance to $500,000 from $200,000 and enabling MPI to set and implement driver premiums based on the approval of the Public Utilities Board without the need to specify them in regulations.

 

