More Manitoba drivers fail getting their licence than truck drivers getting theirs: MPI

Despite anecdotes that some truck drivers try for their Class 1 licence six or eight times before successfully passing, Manitoba Public Insurance says those trying to earn a truck driver’s licence make fewer attempts to do so than those trying to earn their regular Class 5 licence.

Numbers from MPI show that in 2018, there were 4,488 attempts by people to earn their Class 1 licence, and 2,177 of those attempts succeeded, a rate of 49 per cent.

By comparison, in 2018, 58,319 attempts were made to earn a Class 5 licence, and 22,333 of those were successful, a rate of 38 per cent.

READ MORE: Humboldt crash coroner’s report calls for mandatory bus seatbelts, improved victim ID system

“Over a three-year period, our Class 5 customers make an average of 2.16 attempts,” said MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley.

“Class 1 makes an average of 1.76 attempts.”

The numbers do not reflect people who had to retake their road tests due to medical reasons or for an insurance claim, he added.

The statistics come in the wake of calls from the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office Monday to implement mandatory truck driver training across the country, a call that the Manitoba Trucking Association agrees with.

Mandatory minimum training would have meant that the driver of the truck who slammed into the Humboldt Broncos’ bus last winter would not have been on the road.

Currently, there is no mandatory minimum training in Manitoba for those trying to get their Class 1 licence. The province is currently exploring the idea.

Smiley will be on the air with 680CJOB Wednesday morning with The Start to discuss what the numbers mean for road safety in Manitoba, and other guests will weigh in on the issue during the day with Geoff Currier and Hal Anderson. Listen online at cjob.com.