Comments

Sports

Raptors sign Brooks to second 10-day deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2022 7:31 pm

LOS ANGELES – The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Armoni Brooks to a second 10-day contract to shore up the depleted backcourt.

The six-foot-three, 195-pound Brooks appeared in four games during his first 10-day deal, logging 22 minutes last Saturday at Denver, recording three points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

In 45 games (nine starts) with Houston and Toronto this season, Brooks is averaging 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 16.1 minutes.

The announcement came a couple of hours before the Raptors tipped off against the Clippers to cap their western road trip.

The Raptors were on a four-game winning streak, despite missing guards Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) and Malachi Flynn (hamstring strain) for some of those games.

Brooks signed a two-way contract with the Rockets in April 2021 following two seasons in the G League with College Park (2019-20) and Rio Grande Valley (2020-21).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
