Province to provide funding for renovation of African Nova Scotia church

Renovation of an historic African Nova Scotian church in northend Halifax is being supported by the province.

The government has announced nearly $2 million will go to supporting the expansion, which will serve as a “community hub” in the area.

“We have been trying for so long to have somebody hear us and so we are so grateful for you affirming the work,” said Pastor Rhonda Britton during the announcement on Wednesday.

The expansion will include the Richard Preston Centre of Excellence at New Horizons Baptist Church. It has served the African Nova Scotian community for nearly two centuries.

The project will have an overall cost of $3.8 million with $1.7 million coming from the province.

That funding will help pay for things such as technology infrastructure for youth, a new kitchen and a refurbished hall. It will also help ensure no further delay to a project already been pushed back by COVID-19.

“It’s just exciting for us. It means we can be who we think we’re supposed to be in terms of serving our community,” said Britton.

“Absolutely psychologically uplifting. You can’t imagine the tremendous burden lifting for me knowing the funding is there and we can get it done.”

Associate Deputy Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs Dwayne Provo called the news an “exciting investment.”

‘It’ll help create additional spaces needed for tutoring programs, mentoring programs, youth programs, senior programs, community services, community gatherings and so much more,” he said.

