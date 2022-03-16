Rothesay, N.B., to install community centre building at local park

Send this page to someone via email

A neighbourhood in Rothesay, N.B.. is one step closer to getting a new community centre.

And the town’s mayor believes it is a much-needed addition to the region.

The new community centre will be built at the Wells Recreation Park, in an area commonly known as French Village.

Officials from the federal and provincial governments and the Town of Rothesay gathered at the town hall Wednesday to unveil funding for construction of the building.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is providing $500,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. The New Brunswick government is contributing $486,000 through the Regional Development Corporation.

The Town of Rothesay is picking up the remainder of the tab for the project, which is estimated at $1.7 million.

Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant said the community centre will be fully accessible with public washrooms, meeting rooms, a food service area and a covered area for outdoor activities.

“And I think it’ll take this unique park to a whole new level, allowing us to better welcome visitors from the region, and I would dare say, beyond,” Grant said.

“It’s already very well used and I think this will simply increase the use of the park.”

Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long said community spaces provide opportunities for social interaction and encourage physical activity.

“These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of our seniors, our families, our communities,” Long said.

Grant said the idea of a new community centre dates back several years.

There is a small building on the site currently which Grant described as inadequate.

She said she was surprised to learn when campaigning for election 10 years ago that the community did not have a meeting place.

Grant said the plan gained momentum recently.

“Last winter, we developed a prospectus, what the building might look like and what it might do,” Grant said.

“When we found that there were some funding streams that could be applied for them, council approved the concept. And off we go.”

Grant said construction will begin as soon as the ground thaws. She says the building will be ready for use “within a year.”

