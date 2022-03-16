Menu

Comments

Fire

Saint John Police Major Crime Unit investigating north end fire

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 5:18 pm
Taylor Avenue Fire Saint John View image in full screen
Police and Fire officials are investigating a fire at an apartment building under construction in Saint John, N.B. Tim Roszell/Global News

The Saint John Police Force Major Crime Unit and Saint John Fire Department have launched a joint investigation into a fire that gutted an apartment building under construction in the city’s north end.

Saint John Fire crews were called to the building on Taylor Avenue near Belyea Street, in the Crescent Valley neighbourhood, around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday and found a building fully engulfed in flames.

Read more: South-end Saint John fire deemed suspicious

Platoon Chief Brian Wilson said the fire spread quickly through the new construction. The building was not housing any residents.

Taylor Avenue Fire Saint John 2 View image in full screen
Police and Fire officials are investigating a north end Saint John fire at an apartment building under construction. Tim Roszell/Global News

He said roughly half of the structure’s roof collapsed.

“The building is not hooked up to an electrical service, and it’s unoccupied and under construction as this time, so it’s enough that it warrants an investigation,” Wilson told Global News before the Major Crime Unit’s involvement.

No one was injured in the fire.

Wilson said it took crews about ninety minutes to douse the flames.

