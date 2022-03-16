Saint John Police Major Crime Unit investigating north end fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force Major Crime Unit and Saint John Fire Department have launched a joint investigation into a fire that gutted an apartment building under construction in the city’s north end.

Saint John Fire crews were called to the building on Taylor Avenue near Belyea Street, in the Crescent Valley neighbourhood, around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday and found a building fully engulfed in flames.

Platoon Chief Brian Wilson said the fire spread quickly through the new construction. The building was not housing any residents.

View image in full screen Police and Fire officials are investigating a north end Saint John fire at an apartment building under construction. Tim Roszell/Global News

He said roughly half of the structure’s roof collapsed.

“The building is not hooked up to an electrical service, and it’s unoccupied and under construction as this time, so it’s enough that it warrants an investigation,” Wilson told Global News before the Major Crime Unit’s involvement.

No one was injured in the fire.

Wilson said it took crews about ninety minutes to douse the flames.