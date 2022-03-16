Otonabee Conservation issues flood watch for Peterborough region

Send this page to someone via email

Milder temperatures and rainfall expected over the next week prompted Otonabee Conservation on Wednesday to issue a flood watch for all waterbodies in the region.

The conservation authority says the warming trend and precipitation will result in “significant” snowmelt and rainfall runoff.

“Continuing for the next week or more, the region will experience continuous snowmelt and 20 to 50 millimeters of rainfall, with most of the rain arriving March 18th and 19th,” a statement reads.

The Otonabee Region watershed includes Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes and the townships of Selwyn, Douro-Dummer, Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Cavan Monaghan, as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas with water levels and flows expected to increase along rivers, streams, creeks and wetlands.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for March 16, 2022 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for March 16, 2022

“If waters rise enough as to exceed channel capacity, it is expected to only do so in low-lying areas and to cause only nuisance level flooding,” the authority states.

The conservation authority notes waterbodies in the City of Kawartha Lakes are not expected to experience flooding over the next week given inflows from the north are expected to hold steady. However, ice conditions will become increasingly unsafe.

“The Otonabee River and Rice Lake have sufficient capacity to handle local inflows without exceeding their normal confines,” the authority states.

Residents and businesses along the shores of area waterbodies and watercourses, especially those located in low-lying areas, are advised to keep a close watch for possible flooding and to take action to limit or prevent damages due to potential flooding.

Area water information can be monitored online at:

Story continues below advertisement

The flood watch will be in effect until April 1 unless updated earlier.