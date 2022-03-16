Menu

Environment

Otonabee Conservation issues flood watch for Peterborough region

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 1:33 pm
A flood watch has been issued for the Peterborough region. View image in full screen
A flood watch has been issued for the Peterborough region. Global Peterborough file

Milder temperatures and rainfall expected over the next week prompted  Otonabee Conservation on Wednesday to issue a flood watch for all waterbodies in the region.

The conservation authority says the warming trend and precipitation will result in “significant” snowmelt and rainfall runoff.

Read more: Rising danger, crippling costs: Climate change report a grim warning for Canada

“Continuing for the next week or more, the region will experience continuous snowmelt and 20 to 50 millimeters of rainfall, with most of the rain arriving March 18th and 19th,” a statement reads.

The Otonabee Region watershed includes Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes and the townships of Selwyn, Douro-Dummer, Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Cavan Monaghan, as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas with water levels and flows expected to increase along rivers, streams, creeks and wetlands.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for March 16, 2022' Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for March 16, 2022
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for March 16, 2022

“If waters rise enough as to exceed channel capacity, it is expected to only do so in low-lying areas and to cause only nuisance level flooding,” the authority states.

Trending Stories

The conservation authority notes waterbodies in the City of Kawartha Lakes are not expected to experience flooding over the next week given inflows from the north are expected to hold steady. However, ice conditions will become increasingly unsafe.

“The Otonabee River and Rice Lake have sufficient capacity to handle local inflows without exceeding their normal confines,” the authority states.

Residents and businesses along the shores of area waterbodies and watercourses, especially those located in low-lying areas, are advised to keep a close watch for possible flooding and to take action to limit or prevent damages due to potential flooding.

Area water information can be monitored online at:

The flood watch will be in effect until April 1 unless updated earlier.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Peterborough: Otonabee Conservation explains winter flood watch' Global News Morning Peterborough: Otonabee Conservation explains winter flood watch
