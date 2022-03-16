32 year-old Toronto man charged after 2 ‘violent’ sexual assaults from 2013-14: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police and Peel Regional Police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested following two “violent” sexual assaults from 2013 and 2014.

In a joint investigation, police made the arrest connecting two incidents from Richmond Hill and Mississauga almost a decade ago.

“In the fall of 2021, the Centre for Forensic Sciences notified investigators of a forensic link from an unrelated incident,” police said. “Officers pursued this new information which ultimately led to identifying the suspect.”

It was on Sept. 27, 2013 at around midnight when a woman exited a bus near South Service Road and Crestview Avenue in Mississauga.

Police said a male suspect approached the woman with a weapon, grabbed her and pulled her into a darkened area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Then, on Nov. 13, 2014, another woman got off a bus at Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Police said the woman was approached by a man who demanded money from her, then pulled her into a field and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Prior to the new link from forensics in 2021, the suspect from those two incidents had remained unidentified.

On March 11, 32-year-old Jaehyun “David” Cho, a Toronto resident, was arrested.

He is facing two counts of kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death, disguising with intent, robbery, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

HAPPENING NOW – Investigators from @YRP and @PeelPolice announcing the arrest of 32-year-old Jaehyun “David” Cho. Cho is charged in connection with two extremely violent sexual assaults in Mississauga and Richmond Hill in 2013 and 2014. Details: https://t.co/lWIRgfkPSo pic.twitter.com/jw0nLvTJAl — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 16, 2022

“This is a prime example of how collaboration between agencies can ensure closure to continuing investigations,” said Nick Milinovich, Deputy Chief for Peel Regional Police.

“I’m proud of the tenacity and commitment of the investigators who were able to bring this case to a close and strengthen the safety and well-being of the neighbourhoods we serve.”

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone who may have been a victim of the accused to come forward.

Police are reminding the public there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.