Crime

2 adults, 2 children injured after stabbing in Mississauga, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 11:19 am
A photo of police at the scene on March 7, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo of police at the scene on March 7, 2022. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

Peel Regional Police say two adults and two children have been injured following reports of a disturbance in Mississauga on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Southampton Drive near Eglinton Avenue at around 10 a.m.

Peel Paramedics told Global News four people in total were assessed.

A woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.  A man was also taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

A male child was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Another boy was assessed at the scene and was initially not taken to hospital, paramedics said. However, police said a short time later the child was sent to hospital as a precaution to be assessed.

Read more: Police identify 19-year-old killed in ‘targeted’ Brampton shooting

All of the patients who were immediately taken to hospital had stab wounds, paramedics said.

Police and paramedics both said they could not confirm exact ages for those who were injured.

Police said one person is in custody. They also said the man who was taken to hospital is the accused.

Investigators would not release the relationship, if any, among the victims. Police would also not reveal where the altercation occurred.

The Special Investigations Unit has also been notified, police said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

