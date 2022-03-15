Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon company fined $70K after worker seriously injured

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 1:42 pm
Ryderz Contracting pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that no material is placed, stacked or stored in a way that constitutes a hazard to workers. View image in full screen
Ryderz Contracting pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that no material is placed, stacked or stored in a way that constitutes a hazard to workers. File / Global News

A Saskatoon company has been fined tens of thousands of dollars after a worker was injured in a workplace incident.

The worker was seriously injured on April 21, 2020, when a form cage tipped over at a Saskatoon worksite.

Read more: Saskatchewan company fined in 2020 workplace death

The cage was being loaded with concrete forms.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety did not provide details of the worker’s injuries.

Ryderz Contracting was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations with failing to ensure that no material is placed, stacked or stored in a way that constitutes a hazard to workers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Company fined $120K following serious workplace injury in Martensville, Sask.

The company pleaded guilty to the charge on March 9 in Saskatoon provincial court.

A judge fined the company $50,000, along with a surcharge of $20,000, for a total fine of $70,000.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety said it works in partnership with the Worker’s Compensation Board to support zero workplace injuries and deaths.

Click to play video: 'Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction' Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction
Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction – Apr 14, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagOccupational Health and Safety tagOHS tagWorkplace Injury tagWorkplace Incident tagSaskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety tagLabour Relations and Workplace Safety tagRyderz Contracting tagRyderz Contracting Saskatoon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers