Saskatoon company fined $70K after worker seriously injured

A Saskatoon company has been fined tens of thousands of dollars after a worker was injured in a workplace incident.

The worker was seriously injured on April 21, 2020, when a form cage tipped over at a Saskatoon worksite.

The cage was being loaded with concrete forms.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety did not provide details of the worker’s injuries.

Ryderz Contracting was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations with failing to ensure that no material is placed, stacked or stored in a way that constitutes a hazard to workers.

The company pleaded guilty to the charge on March 9 in Saskatoon provincial court.

A judge fined the company $50,000, along with a surcharge of $20,000, for a total fine of $70,000.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety said it works in partnership with the Worker’s Compensation Board to support zero workplace injuries and deaths.

