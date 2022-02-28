Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan company fined in 2020 workplace death

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 12:11 pm
Jimlee Farms was fined a total of $80,000 after a worker died in a workplace incident in November 2020. View image in full screen
Jimlee Farms was fined a total of $80,000 after a worker died in a workplace incident in November 2020. File / Global News

A Saskatchewan company has been fined after a worker died in a workplace incident.

The worker was found dead on Nov. 19, 2020, in a power take-off shaft at a worksite near Summerberry, Sask.

Read more: Company fined $120K following serious workplace injury in Martensville, Sask.

Jimlee Farms Ltd. was charged under the province’s Occupation Health and Safety regulations with failing to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine.

The company pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 17 in Fort Qu’Appelle provincial court.

Jimlee Farms was fined $57,143 plus a surcharge of $22,857 for a total of $80,000.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety said it works in partnership with the Worker’s Compensation Board to support zero workplace injuries and deaths.

