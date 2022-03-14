COVID-19: B.C. records another 14 deaths as ICU numbers rise slightly

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. recorded another 14 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, with 2,946 people having died from complications with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

In addition, another five people are now in ICUs battling the virus, bringing that total back up to 51 as of Monday.

However, nine more people were discharged from hospitals in the province with that figure now standing at 359.

Another 689 new cases of the virus were recorded over the weekend.

This included 280 from Friday to Saturday, 211 from Saturday to Sunday and 198 from Sunday to Monday.

However, case numbers are no longer an indication of the spread of COVID in the province due to the limited testing capabilities.

There have now been 352,728 total cases recorded of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The province said Monday the numbers of new and total cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

As of Monday, 90.7 per cent (4,523,071) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.8 per cent (4,325,516) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.4 per cent (4,327,933) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.9 per cent (4,213,393) received their second dose and 56.7 per cent (2,626,013) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.7 per cent (4,053,200) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.3 per cent (3,949,742) received their second dose and 58.5 per cent (2,531,338) have received a third dose.