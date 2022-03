Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are currently conducting a sudden death investigation in the City of Waterloo.

Police issued a tweet at 12:30 p.m. which said officers are at the scene near King Street North and Noecker Street.

They are warning residents of an increased police presence nearby as officers investigate. They are asking people to avoid the area.

Police did not provide any further details.

March 14, 2022